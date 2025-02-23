College Basketball UCLA's Mick Cronin picks up 500th career win in 69-61 victory over Ohio State Published Feb. 23, 2025 7:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Eric Dailey Jr. scored 20 points, UCLA coach Mick Cronin picked up his 500th career victory and the Bruins defeated Ohio State 69-61 on Sunday.

Cronin, in his sixth season at UCLA, has won 135 games with the Bruins. Previously, he won 296 games at his alma mater, Cincinnati, and 69 games at Murray State. Overall, he is 500-232 in 22 seasons. He's the 77th coach to ever reach that mark and the second to join the 500 club this season, with TCU's Jamie Dixon picking up his 500th win on Feb. 5.

After UCLA led by four points at halftime, Dailey scored the Bruins' first nine points of the second half, leading to a 39-30 lead in the first four minutes. The Buckeyes got within 39-37 but two 3-pointers by Skyy Clark helped UCLA to a nine-point lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bruins extended their lead to 13 points with three minutes left before Ohio State made a late push, getting within 67-61 when John Mobley Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 22 seconds to go. Clark then made two free throws to finish off the win.

Clark scored 13 points, Sebastian Mack 11 and Aday Mara 10 for UCLA (20-8, 11-6 Big Ten), which has won nine of its last 11.

Bruce Thornton scored 21 points and Micah Parrish 12 for Ohio State (15-13, 7-10). The Buckeyes have dropped four of their last five.

A layup by Dailey put UCLA ahead 17-15 with seven minutes left in the first half and his 3-pointer a couple of minutes later made it 20-15. The Bruins led 28-24 at halftime.

UCLA honored the late Bill Walton throughout the game. Walton passed away in May of 2024 after battling cancer. Another UCLA legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, spoke highly of Walton during an interview with CBS TV.

Ohio State stays in Los Angeles and will play at USC on Wednesday.

UCLA visits No. 13 Purdue on Friday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share