College Basketball Top-ranked Houston loses another player to a season-ending injury Updated Mar. 4, 2024 9:14 p.m. ET

Freshman JoJo Tugler, one of top-ranked Houston's best defenders, broke a bone in his right foot and will miss the remainder of the season, coach Kelvin Sampson said Monday.

Tugler will have surgery on Thursday, Sampson said.

"That's a big hit. Everyone will try to figure out what it means for us," Sampson said. "But that's a human being with a broken foot, who's invested his entire life into this season."



It's the third season-ending injury for the Cougars, who got 52 of 62 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 released Monday. Sophomore wing Terrance Arceneaux tore his Achilles tendon in a game against Texas A&M in December, and reserve guard Ramon Walker tore his meniscus in practice about a week ago.

Tugler, a 6-foot-7 forward, was averaging 3.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in 28 games (one start) this season in 16 minutes per game.

Houston (26-3, 13-3 Big 12) has two games left in the regular season, its first in the Big 12 Conference.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

