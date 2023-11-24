College Basketball
Texas Tech beats Michigan 73-57 in Battle 4 Atlantis
College Basketball

Texas Tech beats Michigan 73-57 in Battle 4 Atlantis

Published Nov. 24, 2023 10:18 p.m. ET

Devan Cambridge and Joe Toussaint scored 17 points apiece, Darrion Williams had a double-double and Texas Tech beat Michigan 73-57 on Friday night in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Cambridge and Toussaint combined on 10-of-18 shooting and Williams finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Pop Isaacs also scored 13 points for Texas Tech (5-1).

Olivier Nkamhoua made 7 of 10 shots with a pair of 3-pointers for 16 points to lead Michigan (4-3). Dug McDaniel added 12 points and Terrance Williams II had 10.

Texas Tech never trailed, led 35-21 at the break and pushed it to 63-40 midway through the second half. It was their largest lead of the game.

In his third game back after offseason heart surgery, Michigan coach Juwan Howard was ejected at halftime for arguing a call. Howard was on the bench to assist acting head coach Phil Martelli.

Cambridge appeared to travel and the referees blew the whistle but did not make a call. After deliberation, Texas Tech was given possession again with four seconds remaining for the inadvertent whistle. Howard was then ejected after the final possession of the half.

Texas Tech plays at Butler on Thursday. Michigan plays on the road at Oregon on Dec. 2.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Texas Tech Red Raiders
Michigan Wolverines
College Basketball
