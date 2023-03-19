Women's College Basketball South Carolina looks unstoppable, rolls into 9th straight Sweet 16 Published Mar. 19, 2023 4:57 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

For anyone who might have stepped away from their TVs for a couple of hours to get some fresh air on Sunday, your NCAA Tournament update is this: South Carolina is still dominating and still very much in the hunt to defend its national championship.

The No. 1 overall seeded Gamecocks took down No. 8 seed South Florida 76-45 at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, extending their current winning streak to 40 games, which dates back to last year’s SEC title game loss to Kentucky.

Zia Cooke led all scorers with 21 points, national player of the year candidate Aliyah Boston had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Laeticia Amihere added 10 points, six rebounds and a block.

While the final score and stat sheet would indicate that this was a typical South Carolina blowout, things were actually a little nervy to start. The Bulls led after the first quarter, making it just the seventh time this season that the Gamecocks trailed after 10 minutes.

Before the game, head coach Jose Fernandez said that his team would not be intimidated by the moment or the atmosphere, playing in Columbia in front of a rowdy crowd. USF beat Texas and Arkansas earlier this season when those opponents were nationally ranked, and played other NCAA tourney teams like NC State, Ohio State and Villanova. They also played UConn close last season, so this group knew what it was like to play in a big game heading into it.

"I look at it as they have all the pressure on them," Fernandez said before the game. "It’s March. Anything can happen. We’re going to do what we do and see what happens."

The Bulls certainly tested the Gamecocks, attacking the glass, getting points in the paint, shooting 3s and generally seeming unafraid to go right at the reigning champs on their home court. In the first and second quarters, South Florida played physical and made it difficult for South Carolina to get anything going inside, holding them to 12 points in the paint when they average 44.5 points per game. South Carolina held a narrow 33-29 edge at the break.

Whatever glimmer of hope South Florida had that it might be able to hang around was quickly squashed in the third quarter.

Legendary coach Dawn Staley showed off her depth and used different combinations to put the game away. She has her starting lineup of Boston, Cooke, Victaria Saxton, Brea Beal and Kierra Fletcher, but can tweak things slightly to add speed, size and shake things up as the game dictates. For example, Bree Hall came in off the bench and had seven points and six rebounds, including a team-high four offensive boards. She also hit a buzzer-beater to end the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter with the game already out of hand, Amihere had a monster block on the defensive end, got out in transition, called for the ball and made a layup to give her team a 22-point lead.

South Carolina’s bench, which is ranked first nationally averaging 36.8 PPG, scored 30 points. As a team, they had 10 blocks, four of which came from Saxton, and outrebounded the Bulls 55-28, including 24 offensive boards.

Other notable South Carolina numbers include 34 points in the paint, 17 second chance points, and holding the Bulls to 16 points in the second half.

As Staley’s team marches on to its ninth straight Sweet 16, the question that’s been asked all season remains: Can anybody take down the Gamecocks?

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports.

