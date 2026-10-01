Women's College Basketball
UConn, 2025-2026 Player Of The Year Sarah Strong Top Big East Preseason Polls
Women's College Basketball

UConn, 2025-2026 Player Of The Year Sarah Strong Top Big East Preseason Polls

Published Oct. 1, 2026 12:54 p.m. ET

UConn was in its familiar place — atop the preseason poll in the Big East.

The Huskies have won the regular-season conference title 25 times and the Big East Tournament 24, including both each year since UConn returned in 2021. Geno Auriemma's team, which was a unanimous choice, is led by preseason Big East Player of the Year Sarah Strong. The junior won the conference's Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year last season. She was the AP Player of the Year last season.

UConn went 38-1, including a perfect 20-0 mark in conference play last season.

UConn lost two starters to the WNBA this offseason, with guard Azzi Fudd selected No. 1 overall, and forward Serah Williams going in the third round. (Photo by Dakota Moyer/UConn Athletics/University Images via Getty Images)

Villanova was picked second as the Wildcats are coming off their fifth consecutive 20-win season in which they reached the Big East Tournament title game. They are led by Jasmine Bascoe, who averaged 18.9 points and 4.0 rebounds last season. The Wildcats open their season against Notre Dame in Rome as part of the Eternal City Tip-Off.

Creighton, St. John's and Seton Hall rounded out the top five.

Marquette was sixth with Providence, Georgetown and Xavier next. Butler, led by new head coach Maria Marchesano, and DePaul rounded out the poll. Here are the full Big East rankings:

DePaul Blue Demons

11. DePaul Blue Demons

Record: 8-24 (2025-2026)

Previous ranking: N/A

Butler Bulldogs

10. Butler Bulldogs

Record: 12-19 (2025-2026)

Previous ranking: N/A

Xavier Musketeers

9. Xavier Musketeers

Record: 11-19 (2025-2026)

Previous ranking: N/A

Georgetown Hoyas

8. Georgetown Hoyas

Record: 14-17 (2025-2026)

Previous ranking: N/A

Providence Friars

7. Providence Friars

Record: 15-18 (2025-2026)

Previous ranking: N/A

Marquette Golden Eagles

6. Marquette Golden Eagles

Record: 18-12 (2025-2026)

Previous ranking: N/A

Seton Hall Pirates

5. Seton Hall Pirates

Record: 19-13 (2025-2026)

Previous ranking: N/A

St. John's Red Storm

4. St. John's Red Storm

Record: 22-12 (2025-2026)

Previous ranking: N/A

Creighton Bluejays

3. Creighton Bluejays

Record: 16-15 (2025-2026)

Previous ranking: N/A

Villanova Wildcats

2. Villanova Wildcats

Record: 25-8 (2025-2026)

Previous ranking: N/A

UConn Huskies

1. UConn Huskies

Record: 38-1 (2025-2026)

Previous ranking: N/A

The Big East held its annual media day at a local New York hotel instead of Madison Square Garden, which has hosted the event every year since 2014.

The event was presided over by new conference commissioner Tim Brosnan, who took over for Val Ackerman. Ackerman, who was the head of the conference from 2013-26, retired at the end of August.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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