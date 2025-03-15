College Basketball St. John's beats Creighton for first Big East Tournament title in 25 years Updated Mar. 15, 2025 9:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Chants of "Let's Go Johnnies" rained down at Madison Square Garden. The moment that Rick Pitino had promised New York City was fulfilled. Tears came down the faces of fans.

The wait for St. John's basketball to return to the throne of the Big East is over, and Pitino has made Lou Carnesecca grin from ear to ear in heaven.

For the first time since 2000, the St. John's Red Storm are Big East Tournament champions, and they did it the way they've done it all season in the 82-66 win over Creighton — with a relentless will to win and a big second half.

When an opponent tires, this Red Storm team has always accelerated. After an ice-cold first half that saw St. John's shoot just 11-for-33 from the field, they didn't waver. Instead, they outscored the Bluejays 57-38 in a dominant second half.

"We're just a bunch of fighters … a bunch of dogs," St. John's junior guard RJ Luis said after the win. "We're very hungry. We want to win. The goal this year was to win, and that's what we're doing."

RJ Luis Jr., Zuby Ejiofor recap St. John's winning the Big East Tournament over Creighton

The defining moment in the game came when Luis, the Big East Player of the Year, drilled a triple to put the Red Storm up 52-48 with just under nine minutes remaining. He then received a technical foul for a celebratory notion. The Red Storm proceeded to find their offensive groove after that, hitting their next 14 field-goal attempts to take control of the game.

Luis finished with a game-high 29 points and added 10 rebounds, while big man Zuby Ejiofor cashed in 20 points and Kadary Richmond added 12 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

After getting off to a slow start. Luis turned it on in the second stanza, scoring 27 after halftime en route to winning Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors.

In so many ways, the junior who transferred in from UMass last year to play for Pitino embodies everything the program is about, and it's even more fitting that his roommate, Ejiofor, was the semifinal hero. The duo was doubted, has dealt with setbacks, has had to sit on the sidelines for a while, but Pitino's faith in them never wavered.

On Saturday night, in front of a packed house at Madison Square Garden that was filled with St. John's red, their coaches' belief in them paid off.

"The energy was special here," Luis said following the game. "Ain't nothing like playing in New York in the mecca of basketball. It's very special."

St. John’s Red Storm trophy ceremony following 2025 Big East Tournament Championship

As the confetti flies at MSG on Saturday night, there's a feeling of destiny in New York City. The years of turmoil and starvation for a winner have been cured by Pitino.

The Johnnies are champions, and the way this team is playing, at 19-1 since the start of the calendar year, anything seems possible.

For now, it's the crown of the Big East, and a celebration 25 years in the making.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him at @John_Fanta .

