College Basketball Rick Pitino has delivered on his promise: St. John's is back Published Feb. 4, 2025 10:18 p.m. ET

"It's not about when, or if, it's going to happen for St. John's and it's going to happen in a big way."

Those were the words of Rick Pitino on March 21, 2023, inside Madison Square Garden. The Hall of Famer proclaimed a guarantee that day in New York City, and on Tuesday night, the 72-year-old was a man of his word.

Playing their first regular-season top-15 matchup since January 1999, the 12th-ranked Johnnies closed out No. 11 Marquette, 70-64.

In past years, the thousands who showed up at the Mecca became conditioned to finding out new ways to lose. Of experiencing that latest New York sports heartbreak. Of wondering what could have been and searching for the next moment that they could really get excited for a March Madness run out of Manhattan. Of being hungry for the days of the old Big East.

Well believe it, New York City. Your college basketball team is more than nationally relevant, and those days you remember under Lou Carnesecca are coming back up as this team makes some history of its own.

For the first time since 1986 — yes, 1986! — the Red Storm has won 15 of its last 16 games. The Johnnies are 11-1 in the Big East for the first time since 1985. That year, they reached the Final Four. Need I say more? How about 17 consecutive home wins, the longest streak since those days of Louie, too, when the program won 30 in a row from 1985-87.

Tuesday night was far from pretty with a combined 42 fouls and 49 free throws, but that's the way this group of Johnnies likes it. Pitino's team, sitting in the top five in the nation in defensive efficiency, made Kam Jones frustrated for the better part of the night, holding him to 15 points on as many shots. They locked up Marquette to the tune of 3-for-15 from downtown in the second half.

Simply put, this team defends at a level that's as high as anybody in college basketball.

With the game tied with less than five minutes to go, Brooklyn native Kadary Richmond stepped up time and again. He delivered 18 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, continuing his recent surge on what is now a nine-game winning streak. RJ Luis poured in 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Zuby Ejiofor, the leader in the clubhouse for Big East Most Improved player, had 13 and 13 to charge the Red Storm to a 50-28 rebounding advantage.

Physicality. Defense. Toughness. New York Basketball.

St. John's is back, has won nine in a row and next gets UConn on FOX this Friday at 8 p.m. ET in Storrs.

What Pitino is doing is nothing short of remarkable and produced MSG roars that the building has not seen for a Red Storm regular-season game in a long, long time.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him at @John_Fanta .

