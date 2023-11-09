College Basketball
Tyson Walker leads No. 4 Michigan State to bounce-back win over Southern Indiana
College Basketball

Tyson Walker leads No. 4 Michigan State to bounce-back win over Southern Indiana

Updated Nov. 9, 2023 10:24 p.m. ET

Tyson Walker scored 14 points and No. 4 Michigan State bounced back from a surprising loss in its season opener to beat Southern Indiana 74-51 on Thursday night.

Mady Sissoko had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans (1-1), who began the season with a loss to James Madison in overtime before getting a lopsided win over an overmatched team in its second season of Division I basketball.

Tyson Walker finishes through contact and gets the foul to extend Michigan State's lead over Southern Indiana

Tyson Walker finishes through contact and gets the foul to extend Michigan State's lead over Southern Indiana

The Screaming Eagles (0-2) missed 17 of their first 18 shots and trailed 37-14 at halftime. They were much more competitive early in the second half, going on a 12-0 run to cut the deficit to 15 points.

Michigan State responded by making five of six shots to take a 22-point lead and coasted to a much-needed victory, less than a week before facing No. 2 Duke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaden Akins scored 13 points, looking more like the playmaker coach Tom Izzo needs him to be after he was 2 of 10 for four points in the opener. Malik Hall added 12 points for the Spartans.

Southern Indiana's Jordan Tillmon had 10 points and was the team's only double-digit scorer.

Tom Izzo on Michigan State's win over Southern Indiana | CBB on FOX

Tom Izzo on Michigan State's win over Southern Indiana | CBB on FOX

In the opener, Michigan State made only 1 of 20 3-pointers, a key factor in its stunning loss. The Spartans missed their first eight shots beyond the arc against the Screaming Eagles on Thursday and finished with only one make on 11 3-point attempts.

"We looked out of sync a little bit," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo told Big Ten Network after the game. "We didn't make our threes, but we did make our free throws."

Next up for Michigan State is a big early-season showdown as the Spartans will play No. 2 Duke in Chicago on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Michigan State Spartans
Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles
College Basketball
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 54 points, but Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers rally for 126-124 win over Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 54 points, but Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers rally for 126-124 win over Bucks

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes