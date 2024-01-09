College Basketball
Nebraska beats No. 1 Purdue for 1st win over top-ranked team in 41 years
College Basketball

Nebraska beats No. 1 Purdue for 1st win over top-ranked team in 41 years

Published Jan. 9, 2024 11:56 p.m. ET

Keisei Tominaga scored 19 points to lead Nebraska, which opened up an 11-point halftime lead, then held off two second-half surges to upset No. 1 Purdue 88-72 on Tuesday night.

Nebraska (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) last defeated a No. 1 team 41 years ago, when it beat Missouri 67-51. The Huskers' last win over a No. 1 in Lincoln was a 74-73 victory over Michigan in 1962.

Purdue (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten) hit its first four 3-pointers of the second half as it sliced Nebraska's 41-30 halftime lead to 51-50 on Braden Smith's free throws with 13:51 left. But the Huskers countered with a 14-2 run to go up by 13 on CJ Wilcher's 3-pointer with 11:52 remaining.

The Boilermakers surged again, cutting the Nebraska lead to 68-62 on Lance Jones' driving layup with 9:09 left. The Huskers responded with a 3-pointer by Wilcher that started a 20-10 game-ending run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nebraska built its halftime lead by holding Purdue scoreless for the final 3 1/2 minutes of the first half, scoring 13 unanswered in a run that began with two 3-pointers by Tominaga and ended with seven straight from Sam Hoiberg.

Reink Mast had 18 points for Nebraska, Wilcher scored 16 and Juwan Gray finished with 12.

Mason Gillis led Purdue with 16 points, Zach Edey had 15 points, Fletcher Loyer had 13 and Smith and Jones finished with 10 each.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers continued a long-running pattern Tuesday by losing when they have more than 12 turnovers. Purdue turned it over 14 times against the Huskers.

Nebraska: The Huskers are now 24-4 when scoring more than 80 points under coach Fred Hoiberg. Nebraska is 19-6 over its last 25 games dating to Feb. 1, 2023.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Hosts Penn State on Saturday.

Nebraska: Travels to Iowa on Saturday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 College basketball rankings: Purdue remains No. 1; Houston jumps Kansas

2024 College basketball rankings: Purdue remains No. 1; Houston jumps Kansas

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes