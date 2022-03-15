College Basketball NCAA Tournament odds: How to bet the First Four games, lines 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

While many March Madness fans and bettors look forward to the field of 64, there's something magical about watching the first four college basketball games before the field officially narrows.

Here's everything you need to know about the NCAA Tournament odds for Tuesday's and Wednesday's matchups — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all odds via FOX Bet).

Tuesday's Matchups

No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs No. 16 Texas Southern Tigers (6:40 p.m. ET Tuesday, truTV)

Point spread: Texas Southern -3.5 (Texas Southern favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Texas A&M-Corpus Christi covers)

Moneyline: Texas Southern -182 to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Texas A&M Corpus Christi +140 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 136 points scored by both teams combined

No. 12 Indiana Hoosiers vs No. 12 Wyoming Cowboys (9:10 p.m. ET Tuesday, truTV)

Point spread: Indiana -4 (Indiana favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Wyoming covers)

Moneyline: Indiana -189 to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Wyoming +145 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 132.5 points scored by both teams combined

Wednesday's Matchups

No. 16 Bryant vs No. 16 Wright State (6:40 p.m. ET Wednesday, truTV)

Point spread: Wright State -3.5 (Wright State favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Bryant covers)

Moneyline: Wright State -167 to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Bryant +130 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring over/under: 154 points scored by both teams combined

No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Rutgers (9:10 p.m. ET Wednesday, truTV)

Point spread: Notre Dame -1 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Rutgers covers)

Moneyline: Notre Dame -120 to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Rutgers -105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring over/under: 133 points scored by both teams combined

