NCAA Tournament odds: How to bet the First Four games, lines

1 hour ago

While many March Madness fans and bettors look forward to the field of 64, there's something magical about watching the first four college basketball games before the field officially narrows.

Here's everything you need to know about the NCAA Tournament odds for Tuesday's and Wednesday's matchups — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all odds via FOX Bet).

Tuesday's Matchups

No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs No. 16 Texas Southern Tigers (6:40 p.m. ET Tuesday, truTV)

Point spread: Texas Southern -3.5 (Texas Southern favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Texas A&M-Corpus Christi covers)
Moneyline: Texas Southern -182 to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Texas A&M Corpus Christi +140 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring over/under: 136 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 10:40 PM
TruTV
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
16
Texas A&M-CC Islanders
AMCC
16
Texas Southern Tigers
TXSO

No. 12 Indiana Hoosiers vs No. 12 Wyoming Cowboys (9:10 p.m. ET Tuesday, truTV)

Point spread: Indiana -4 (Indiana favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Wyoming covers)
Moneyline: Indiana -189 to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Wyoming +145 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 132.5 points scored by both teams combined

Wed 1:10 AM
TruTV
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
12
Indiana Hoosiers
IND
12
Wyoming Cowboys
WYO

Wednesday's Matchups

No. 16 Bryant vs No. 16 Wright State (6:40 p.m. ET Wednesday, truTV)

Point spread: Wright State -3.5 (Wright State favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Bryant covers)
Moneyline: Wright State -167 to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Bryant +130 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring over/under: 154 points scored by both teams combined

Wed 10:40 PM
TruTV
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
16
Bryant University Bulldogs
BRY
16
Wright State Raiders
WRST

No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Rutgers (9:10 p.m. ET Wednesday, truTV)

Point spread: Notre Dame -1 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Rutgers covers)
Moneyline: Notre Dame -120 to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Rutgers -105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring over/under: 133 points scored by both teams combined

