College Basketball NCAA Tournament 2021: Elite Eight odds, gambling recap, trends 13 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Eight was the magic number Monday – yes, because it was the start of the Elite Eight in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, but also because both games featured 8-point spreads.

In classic March Madness fashion, both games came right down to the wire in terms of the spread, with the Houston-Oregon State opener including an extra little bit of drama on the over/under.

To keep you up to speed on all the madness, here is how the point spread, moneyline and total over/under for the first two games of the Elite Eight played out, plus the lines on the upcoming games and the tournament-wide trends so far (with all odds via FOX Bet). Check back Tuesday for more updates.

TRENDS THROUGH FIRST 57 GAMES PLAYED*

Point spread: Favorites are 29-27 against the spread, with one "pick 'em" (the spread was 0).

Moneyline: Favorites are 36-17 outright, with one "pick 'em" and three games not on the board.

Total over/under: 33 games have gone "Under" the scoring total, 23 games have gone "Over," and there has been one "Push" (the final score landed exactly on the over/under).

*VCU vs. Oregon in the first round was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, with Oregon advancing.

No. 2 Houston 67, No. 12 Oregon State 61

Point spread: Oregon State (+8 at FOX Bet) covered by losing by fewer than 8 points (6).

Moneylines: Houston (-400 at FOX Bet) won outright; a $10 wager on Houston to win would have won $2.50, plus your $10 back. Oregon State was a +280 underdog (bet $10 to win $28, plus your $10 back).

Total scoring over/under: Under 130 total points scored (128 combined points)

Call it the sweatiest game of the tournament. With both the spread and the over/under hanging in the balance until the very last whistle, Houston's victory over Oregon State was the whole thrilling betting experience in a nutshell.

No. 1 Baylor 81, No. 3 Arkansas 72

Point spread: Baylor (-8 at FOX Bet) covered by winning by more than 8 points (9).

Moneylines: Baylor (-400 at FOX Bet) won outright; a $10 wager on Baylor to win would have won $2.50, plus your $10 back. Arkansas was a +280 underdog (bet $10 to win $28, plus your $10 back).

Total scoring over/under: Over 148 total points scored (153 combined points)

It seemed like Baylor might cruise to a double-digit victory after the Bears took a 29-11 lead with 11 minutes remaining in the first half.

Instead, four Arkansas starters scored in double figures to make this one competitive as Baylor barely held on for the cover.

No. 1 Gonzaga (-9 at FOX Bet) vs. No. 6 USC (7:15 p.m. ET Tuesday)

Point spread: Gonzaga -9 at FOX Bet

Moneylines: Gonzaga -500; USC +300 at FOX Bet

Total scoring over/under: 154 total points scored at FOX Bet

No. 1 Michigan (-7 at FOX Bet) vs. No. 11 UCLA (9:57 p.m. ET Tuesday)

Point spread: Michigan -7 at FOX Bet

Moneylines: Michigan -333; UCLA +240 at FOX Bet

Total scoring over/under: 135.5 total points scored at FOX Bet

Play the FOX Super 6 Tourney Challenge all tournament long for your chance to win thousands of dollars every round! Just download the FOX Super 6 app for free and make your picks now.

Get more from College Basketball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.