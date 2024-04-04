College Basketball NC State's DJ Burns Jr. has won the NIL game, signing multiple endorsement deals Published Apr. 4, 2024 3:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NC State forward DJ Burns Jr. has wasted no time in capitalizing on his newfound national stardom.

On Tuesday night, Burns met with Wolfpack fans at an Applebee's in Raleigh, North Carolina, and posted videos on social media of the packed restaurant with a line stretching out the door.

Due to NIL (name, likeness and image), Burns has been able to profit from the national attention he has received in the wake of NC State's march to the Final Four.

"Man, the last three weeks," said Burns' agent Ken Caldwell, per On3. "It's probably been the most nerve-wracking three weeks you could ever have because you go into a must-not-lose situation, to now you're just getting used to it. … It's a beautiful thing to watch when you see a team lock in. And they keep going? It's become swag at that point."

ADVERTISEMENT

The 6-foot-9, 275-pound Burns was candid in citing his weight as a possible reason for his likability during a recent conversation with The Athletic.

"It gave me an avenue," he said. "It gave me a platform that most people don't have, just because I'm unique."

Burns' Instagram account has amassed more than 180,000 followers since the start of the ACC Tournament, during which the senior averaged 15.2 points and the Wolfpack captured the title over North Carolina.

Caldwell revealed to On3 that his client has reached agreements with adidas, Barstool Sports, CVS Pharmacy, Daps, Manscaped, Raising Cane's and Intuit Turbotax. The agent did not provide a specific number but did disclose that Burns has made well into six figures in endorsement dollars in the past three weeks.

While the outcome of the Wolfpack's Final Four matchup against No. 1 seed Purdue is yet to be determined, one thing is for certain: Burns is already a winner in the NIL market.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share