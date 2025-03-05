College Basketball Michigan's 71-65 loss to Maryland ensures Michigan State a share of Big Ten title Published Mar. 5, 2025 9:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Michigan will not control its destiny in its quest for a share of the Big Ten regular season title after losing to Maryland 71-65 on Wednesday. The defeat was the Wolverines' second straight at the Crisler Center.

The result ensures No. 8 Michigan State won at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title. The Wolverines only hope is if the Spartans stumble on the road at Iowa on Thursday, which would make the Spartans-Wolverines rematch on Sunday the deciding game. The Spartans beat the Wolverines 75-62, on Feb. 21.

Three days after losing 93-73 to Illinois, the Wolverines were bested by the Terrapins. Rodney Rice had a team-high 19 points. Selton Miguel and Derik Queen each had 17, with Queen adding 12 rebounds.

The No. 13 Terrapins (23-7, 13-6) have won six of seven games, losing only to the Spartans on a buzzer-beating heave. They sit tied for third in the Big Ten conference with Purdue (21-9, 13-6).

The No. 17 Wolverines (22-8, 14-5) have lost two straight and three of their last four home games, falling out of first place in the conference.

Maryland took control by holding Michigan to a season-low 22 points in the first half while building an 11-point lead. The Wolverines hurt their comeback chances with nine turnovers in the second half.

Vladislav Goldin and Danny Wolf each scored 20 points, and Tre Donaldson added 10 points and six assists for the Wolverines.

Takeaways

Maryland: Kevin Willard's balanced squad is playing well at the right time, winning 10 of its last 11 to improve its seeding for the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments.

Michigan: Dusty May's team needed a win to guarantee it would be playing for a share of the Big Ten title Sunday against the Spartans.

Key moment

Wolf went 0-of-2 on free throws with 5:48 left, missing a chance to cut Michigan's deficit to two points.

Key stat

Maryland scored 21 points off Michigan's 16 turnovers.

Up next

On the final weekend of the regular season, Maryland hosts Northwestern on Saturday, and Michigan plays at Michigan State on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

