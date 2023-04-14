Five-star Memphis signee Mikey Williams arrested in March shooting
High school basketball star and Memphis signee Mikey Williams has been arrested in a March shooting in San Diego County, authorities said.
The 18-year-old who is a top recruit in the 2023 class was arrested Thursday on multiple counts of assault with a firearm and was released after paying a $50,000 bond early Friday, San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Gavin Lanning said.
The Memphis athletics department said it is "aware of the situation" and is gathering more information.
Williams is one of the name, image and likeness era's earliest stars, securing a multiyear deal with shoe and athletic apparel maker Puma for an undisclosed amount in 2021. He has millions of followers across his social media platforms and On3.com estimates his NIL valuation at $3.6 million.
The arrest stems from a March 27 shooting at a home in San Diego County. An argument just before midnight ended with gunshots being fired at a car that was leaving the house with five passengers inside it, police said in a news release. Bullets hit the car, but nobody inside was injured, police said.
The shooting was reported to police the next day. On Thursday, officers executed a search warrant at the home in Jamul. Williams has a court date scheduled for April 20.
Williams played his senior year at San Ysidro High School in San Diego and signed with Memphis in November. A phone call to a number listed for San Ysidro coach Terry Tucker went unanswered.
It wasn't immediately clear whether Williams has hired an attorney.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
