Meet Thijs De Ridder: 5 Things To Know About the Virginia Forward

Published Feb. 14, 2026 2:45 p.m. ET

Meet a Belgian national who has adapted to ACC play with ease: Thijs De Ridder.

The men's college basketball season is ramping up with high-stakes games every night and the NCAA Tournament just around the corner. In those key regular-season games, March Madness stars introduce themselves to the nation with magical moments and Cinderella runs. We're teaching you about them before they become national heroes.

Ahead of No. 15 Virginia's Nashville Hoops Showdown against Ohio State on Saturday night (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), let us help you get to know De Ridder.

1. Player Build

De Ridder is a 6-foot-9 forward who can score at all three levels. He can shoot the 3-point shot, create off the bounce and finish at the rim. His nifty footwork helps him beat taller defenders at his position. He leads Virginia in scoring with 16.1 points per game and 6.6 rebounds. 

2. Foreign Background

De Ridder was born in Antwerp, Belgium. He played three seasons of professional basketball overseas — one with Antwerp and two with Bilbao in Spain — before coming to Virginia. De Ridder also played for the Belgium national team during the 2023 FIBA Men's Pre-Qualifying Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

3. Eligibility Explained

The 23-year-old is listed as a freshman, however, he only has two years of eligibility, including the 2025-26 season.

4. NBA Interest 

De Ridder was a legitimate prospect for the 2025 NBA Draft. He had a one-on-one interview with the Indiana Pacers before the draft. Ultimately, he chose to forgo the process and remain at the collegiate level. 

5. Musical Influence

Despite his European background, De Ridder is seemingly an American rap fan. He has multiple posts overlayed with songs by Drake and J. Cole.

