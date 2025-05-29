College Basketball March Madness expansion could be decided 'in next new months' per NCAA president Updated May. 29, 2025 4:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NCAA President Charlie Baker said Thursday he sees value in expanding the NCAA Tournament by a handful of teams and wants to reach a decision on the matter in the next few months.

Baker spoke during Big 12 spring meetings, where conference leaders are discussing everything from the multibillion-dollar revenue-sharing House settlement to complexities brought on by the transfer portal and name, image and likeness compensation.

Baker discussed the idea of expanding from 68 teams to 72 or 76.

"We’ve had good conversations with CBS and WBD," Baker said, referring to Warner Bros. Discovery, whose holdings include the Turner networks that air NCAA Tournament games. "Our goal here is to try to sort of get to either yes or no sometime in the next few months because there’s a lot of logistical work that would be associated with doing this. If we were to go down this road, you just think about the opening weekends, who has to travel the longest, it gets complicated."

Zach Freemantle of the Xavier Musketeers celebrates as the clock runs out against the Texas Longhorns during the First Four round of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. (Photo by Grace Bradley/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

The NCAA Men's tournament expanded from 64 to 68 teams in 2011, with the Women's tournament jumping to 68 teams after the 2020-2021 season, following a review of gender equality between the men's and women's side that also allowed the latter to use "March Madness" branding. The change introduced the First Four round, a set of pre-tournament games where the four lowest-seeded at-large teams and four lowest-seeded conference champions compete for spots in the traditional 64-team bracket.

Baker indicated that the current formula has flaws and said it would be beneficial to give more opportunities to worthy teams.

"If you have a tournament that’s got 64 or 68 teams in it, you’re going to have a bunch of teams that are probably among what most people would consider to be the best 68 or 70 teams in the country that aren’t going to make the tournament, period," Baker said. "The point behind going from 68 to 72 or 76 is to basically give some of those schools that were probably among the 72, 76, 68, 64 best teams in the country a way into the tournament."

Baker cited a competitive Indiana State team falling short of the tournament as an example. Indiana State went on to play Seton Hall in the 2024 NIT title game, which he referred to as one of the best games that spring.

Kansas coach Bill Self said fellow Big 12 coaches seem to favor an NCAA tourney expansion. The Big 12 had seven bids in 2025, half the total of the SEC.

"There was a little bit that was brought forth and the consensus among the coaches, even though it was very little, would be in favor of that," he said. "I don’t know if you could make it where it was totally equitable all the way across the board for everybody. Certainly, there’s going to be outliers on every situation."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Basketball

share

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more