College Basketball
Late 3 by Washington State leads to brutal bad beat for Arizona bettors
College Basketball

Late 3 by Washington State leads to brutal bad beat for Arizona bettors

2 hours ago

There are bad beats, and then there are BAD BEATS. What happened Thursday night falls into the latter bucket, as we saw potentially the worst bad beat of this men's college basketball season.

Bettors who took unranked Washington State and the 5.5 points at FOX Bet were worried most of the game against the No. 6 Arizona Wildcats in a Pacific-12 Conference game in Pullman, Washington, on Thursday night.

The Cougars trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half and were still down 10 after Arizona's Courtney Ramey hit a 3-pointer with 55 seconds to go to make it 63-53.

WSU had its next shot attempt blocked seven seconds later, and all the Wildcats had to do to cover was take care of the basketball and run the clock.

ADVERTISEMENT

And that is when it started to unravel for Arizona backers.

Arizona proceeded to turn the ball over with 23 seconds to go, which led to a layup by Andrej Jakimovski to make it 63-55 and WSU called a timeout.

But, Wildcats bettors were still in good shape. All Arizona needed to do was run some clock, maybe get fouled and then make a free throw or two.

Good news for Arizona backers: Azuolas Tubelis attacked the basket and got a good look — no, a great look.

Bad news: Tubelis missed a wide-open dunk attempt with five seconds to go.

The Cougars quickly moved the ball down the court, finding DJ Rodman — son of former NBA star Dennis Rodman — open on the wing behind the 3-point line with a second to go.

You can guess what happened next.

Arizona 63, Washington State 58.

Welp.

WSU covered despite shooting 32.8% from the floor. But the Cougars hanging tough with the nationally ranked Wildcats shouldn't be a surprise, considering WSU upset Arizona 74-61 earlier this month, ending its home winning streak at 28 games.

How bad was Tubelis' missed dunk? The scoreboard operator for the TV broadcast briefly gave Arizona the two points.

Those two points would've made all the difference in the world for Arizona bettors.

Azuolas Tubelis' double-double leads Arizonaover Washington State

Azuolas Tubelis' double-double leads Arizonaover Washington State
Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis' double-double led the Wildcats to the 63-58 win against the Washington State Cougars.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NCAA Tournament Projections: Tennessee moves up; Wisconsin, Kentucky on the bubble
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament Projections: Tennessee moves up; Wisconsin, Kentucky on the bubble

58 mins ago
Duquesne tightens security measures following McDonald's delivery 'prank'
College Basketball

Duquesne tightens security measures following McDonald's delivery 'prank'

2 hours ago
What to watch for in Ohio State-Indiana, Arizona-Washington, more on FOX
College Basketball

What to watch for in Ohio State-Indiana, Arizona-Washington, more on FOX

3 hours ago
College basketball tiers: Zach Edey, Trayce Jackson-Davis lead top bigs
College Basketball

College basketball tiers: Zach Edey, Trayce Jackson-Davis lead top bigs

5 hours ago
Billy Packer, legendary college hoops broadcaster, dies at 82
College Basketball

Billy Packer, legendary college hoops broadcaster, dies at 82

16 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Image NBA All-StarSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes