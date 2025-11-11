Last Night in College Basketball: No. 3 UCLA Toppled No. 6 Oklahoma

Men's college basketball, women's college basketball – there's no shortage of college ball, every night.

Don't worry, we're here to help you figure out what you missed but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in college basketball.

A killer early season matchup

It’s only November, just the second week of the college basketball season, but No. 3 UCLA took on No. 6 Oklahoma on Monday night to give us an early high-caliber matchup. UCLA once again had a balanced attack on offense, with four of the eight players with minutes scoring double-digits — the starters played a lot more here than they did against UC Santa Barbara last week, given the weight of the matchup, but that’s to be expected. And they delivered, too — especially senior guard Gianna Kneepkens, who led all scorers with 20 points while adding 4 rebounds and an assist.

Senior center Lauren Betts just missed a double-double, as she had 10 boards but 9 points — she more than made up for missing that round number by one, given Betts contributed 4 blocks to the Bruins’ cause. Senior forward Gabriela Jaquez also just missed a double-double in the other direction, scoring 11 while pulling down 8 rebounds along with 2 assists and steals each. Angela Dugalic did get the double-double in 16 impactful minutes off the bench: Dugalic notched 16 points, 15 rebounds and 3 steals in that limited duty.

Oklahoma was in it early, too, as the score was just 24-22 after the first quarter, and 41-36 at the half. UCLA won every quarter, though, and just pulled away a little bit more while their defense limited the Sooners to just 23 points in the second half — the Bruins secured an impressive victory that they needed if they’re going to stick that high up in the rankings.

Dan Hurley is in midseason form

No. 3 UConn took on Columbia on Monday, and despite it being November and against an unranked opponent, Huskies’ head coach Dan Hurley was as animated as ever.

Pulling the jacket off to argue already? Walking over to the ref to speak your mind about not liking a foul call while you’re up 25 points with about that many seconds to go? It’s the principle of the thing.

Great dunk, but!

Speaking of that score difference: maybe save the post-dunk staredown for when you aren’t down by 20 points.

Then again, you take your wins where you can get them, and since UConn is ranked No. 3 in the country after Monday’s updated AP Poll… well, stare away, Miles Franklin, you earned it. Franklin, a freshman in just his second game, had a pretty good game off of the bench for the Lions, scoring 10 points in 24 minutes while pulling down 3 rebounds, notching an assist and logging the steal you saw right there that led to the dunk in the first place. He’s currently leading the Ivy in shooting percentage, to boot.

Rutgers dunked on Maine

Both literally…

…and more metaphorically speaking.

A weird game for the Black Bears, as they ended up losing by just 12 points, 72-60, but that is almost entirely because their bench picked up the slack: just one starter, senior transfer TJ Biel, even reached 10 points, and he had exactly that many. The bench had Maine’s first- and second-highest scorers — junior guard Isaac Bonilla (12 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals) and freshman guard Bashir N’Galang (11 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists) — while freshman Ace Flagg scored just 6, but that would have been the third-most among the starters.

Rutgers took advantage, led by 19-year old Romania Denis Badalu, who previously played in Serie A in Italy. Badalu scored a game-high 19 points, sophomore forward Dylan Grant led all players with 10 rebounds.

Washington wants to stay ranked

Washington was placed into the top 25, at No. 25, on Monday, and they played that evening like they have no intention of leaving the poll now that they’ve made it. The final score against Montana was 87-56, but it wasn’t as close as that makes it seem — Washington was up 42-19 at halftime before letting their foot off the gas a bit in the second half, but they still outscored the Lady Griz in every quarter even with that.

The Huskies were relentless on the boards, pulling down 60 rebounds as a team: 12 different players took the court for Washington against Montana, and eight of those had at least 5 rebounds, with Yulia Grabovskaia and Avery Howell leading the way with 8 each. The bench outrebounded the starters despite the performance of those two, as well — it was an all-around team effort that led to the W.

Logo 3!

Max Green hit this three from deep against Cleveland State:

Green, a sophomore at Northwestern who transferred from Holy Cross, shot from just inside the logo after briefly losing control of the ball and having to backtrack a bit. He didn’t let that deter him. He played just nine minutes off the bench, but he made them count, scoring 11 on 6-for-8 shooting, which included a 4-for-6 run on 3-pointers.

The Wildcats would defeat the Vikings, 110-63, and while they didn’t need Green to play like that off the bench, it certainly can’t hurt his personal stock going forward.

Another 40-point performance!

On Sunday, we saw the first 40-point game of the 2025-2026 D-I season, thanks to a double-overtime performance from Vermont’s TJ Long. We didn’t have to wait very long for a second, with Charleston Southern junior Brycen Blaine putting on a show in a rivalry game against The Citadel — the two schools are all of 17 miles apart, and have now played each other 38 times.

Blaine scored 42 points on 14-for-24 shooting overall and 8-for-13 on threes, but he also pulled down 11 rebounds and got close to a triple-double, too, as he also dropped 8 dimes. He went 6-for-6 on his free throws, stole the ball twice and blocked a shot for good measure. Just an absolutely dominating game, and in what ended up being a 10-point victory for Charleston Southern.

