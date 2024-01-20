College Basketball
Jose Perez leads Arizona State to 82-67 win over Bronny James, USC
Jose Perez leads Arizona State to 82-67 win over Bronny James, USC

Updated Jan. 20, 2024 6:18 p.m. ET

Jose Perez scored 20 points and Frankie Collins and Jamiya Neal each scored 17 points and Arizona State beat USC, 82-67, to end a seven-game regular-season losing streak against the Trojans on Saturday.

Alonzo Gaffney added 11 points for ASU.

It was ASU's first regular season win against the Trojans since Feb. 8, 2020. The Sun Devils did beat USC in the quarterfinals of the Pac 12 Conference Tournament last year.

The game also snapped Arizona State's two-game technical foul streak. The Sun Devils entered Saturday having collected seven technical fouls in their last two contests.

Vincent Iwuchukwu scored 14 points and had 12 rebounds and Kobe Johnson scored 13 for USC. Bronny James scored seven points on 3-for-6 shooting, distributed five assists and committed three turnovers.

Joshua Morgan's layup with 10:55 capped a 12-5 Trojans run that reduced their deficit to 56-53, but they never got closer. The Sun Devils countered with a 15-7 run and led by double digits for the final 6 1/2 minutes.

After Kijani Wright's jump shot gave USC a 31-24 lead with 6:41 left before halftime, the Sun Devils increased their defensive pressure, deploying a full-court press after made baskets and dead-ball entries while closing space in the half court.

Arizona State (11-7, 5-2) forced USC into repeated turnovers and closed the half outscoring the Trojans 20-5 and led 43-36 at intermission. In the first half alone, USC committed 15 turnovers that led to 13 ASU points.

USC's 15 turnovers in a half marked the most committed by any Power 5 program in 20 minutes of action this season. The Sun Devils entered with 22% of their total points scored off opponents' turnovers.

USC Trojans vs. Arizona State Sun Devils Highlights

USC (8-11, 2-6) committed a season-high 22 turnovers. The Trojans were again without starting guards Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis due to injuries. USC has now had players miss 38 games of action due to injury or illness.

Arizona State travels to Oregon to face the Ducks on Thursday. The Trojans host UCLA on Jan. 27.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

