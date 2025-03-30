College Basketball
The Johni Broome Game: Auburn star returns from injury, leads Tigers to Final Four
College Basketball

The Johni Broome Game: Auburn star returns from injury, leads Tigers to Final Four

Updated Mar. 30, 2025 8:18 p.m. ET
John Fanta
John Fanta
College Basketball Broadcaster and Reporter

The crowd at State Farm Arena in Atlanta went silent with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game as Auburn star Johni Broome walked off the court, holding his elbow and wincing in pain. Television cameras caught the fifth-year senior wording "I'm done" as he walked off the floor with his mother coming down to be with him. 

Six minutes later, the national player of the year candidate returned to the court and buried a triple from the right wing. The memorable shot served as the dagger to Michigan State's Final Four hopes and sent the Auburn faithful into a frenzy.

For the second time in the last six years, the Tigers are heading to the Final Four after a 70-64 win over Michigan State in the South Regional final. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Bruce Pearl, who has done an incredible job building this Auburn program into a basketball destination, powered the Tigers to a 27-2 start and the No. 1 ranking in the FOX Sports Top 25 throughout the majority of the season. After entering the NCAA Tournament with three losses in four games, it looked as though Auburn might have been on the wrong side of what the tournament can be about sometimes, peaking in March. 

But Broome and Auburn would not be denied, dominating from the jump against the Big Ten regular-season champion Spartans, whose season ended after one of Tom Izzo's all-time coaching jobs.

After Miles Kelly and Tahaad Pettiford combined for 54 points in Auburn's win over Kentucky on Friday, Sunday was about Broome. A 17-0 run in the first half over a span of five minutes gave the Tigers an early 23-8 lead just 10 minutes into the game. The Spartans tried to chip away, but the deficit proved to be too much in a game they led for just 22 seconds. 

Broome ended with a game-high 25 points and 14 points, while Pettiford added 10 points. The Tigers' defense made it hard on Jaden Akins and Jase Richardson to find a rhythm, holding the duo to 10-of-30 shooting from the floor.

But the day was about Broome, who went from looking like his season might be over due to injury, to flying out of the tunnel to loud cheers and willing his program to the Final Four in San Antonio next weekend. 

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him at @John_Fanta.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Elite Eight roundup: Florida rallies past Texas Tech; Duke shuts down Alabama

Elite Eight roundup: Florida rallies past Texas Tech; Duke shuts down Alabama

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes