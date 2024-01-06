Joel Soriano scores 20 as St. John's knocks off Villanova, 81-71
Joel Soriano scored 20 points as St. John's beat Villanova, 81-71, on Saturday.
Soriano added eight rebounds for the Red Storm (11-4, 3-1 Big East Conference). Daniss Jenkins scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 17 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five assists and three steals. Brady Dunlap had 15 points and was 5-of-8 shooting (3-for-5 from 3-point range).
TJ Bamba led the way for the Wildcats (10-5, 3-1) with 23 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Eric Dixon added 14 points and three steals for Villanova. Mark Armstrong also had 14 points and four assists.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
