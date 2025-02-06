College Basketball Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson unlikely to return next season, per sources Updated Feb. 6, 2025 7:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball coach Mike Woodson is not expected to return following the 2024-25 college basketball season, according to multiple reports. FOX Sports confirmed the report on Thursday evening.

Woodson, who turns 67 in March, has been Indiana's head coach the past three-plus seasons, with the program going a combined 77-49 and making the NCAA Tournament twice (2022 and 2023). That 2022 tournament appearance was the first for the Hoosiers in six years (2016).

Indiana entered this season with sky-high expectations, ranked No. 17 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll after bringing in one of the top transfer portal classes in the country, headlined by former Arizona big man Oumar Ballo and point guard Myles Rice from Washington State.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, after starting the season 13-3 and 4-1 in conference play, the Hoosiers have lost four consecutive games and six of their last seven, currently sitting at 14-9 overall and 5-7 in Big Ten play, good for 12th in the conference standings. They're listed as one of the "next four teams out" in FOX Sports' Michael DeCourcy's latest NCAA tournament projections.

Indiana, one of the most storied programs in college basketball history, hasn't appeared in the Final Four since 2002 and hasn't won a national championship since 1987, when they were under the tutelage of Hall of Fame head coach Bob Knight.

Woodson was a guard at Indiana from 1976-80. He ranks third in program history with 1,224 career minutes played, tied for seventh with 714 points and tied for eighth with 53 steals. He was selected by the New York Knicks with the No. 12 pick in the 1980 NBA Draft and went on to play 11 seasons in the NBA, averaging a combined 14.0 points per game.

After an NBA career that included 11 years as a player and 25 years as a head coach and assistant coach, Woodson was hired by the Hoosiers in 2021 to replace Archie Miller.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share