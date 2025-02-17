College Basketball
Illinois freshman F Morez Johnson Jr. out indefinitely with a broken wrist
Updated Feb. 17, 2025 5:00 p.m. ET

Illinois forward Morez Johnson Jr. is out indefinitely after breaking his wrist while making a spectacular block over the weekend.

Coach Brad Underwood announced the severity of Johnson's injury on Monday. Underwood said the injury occurred when Johnson fell to the floor after blocking a shot during Illinois' 79-65 loss to No. 14 Michigan State on Saturday.

The injury means Johnson won't be available Tuesday when Illinois (17-9, 9-7 Big Ten) visits No. 11 Wisconsin (20-5, 10-4).

"I feel terrible for that young man," Underwood told reporters. "What an incredible play. It's one of the best I've seen in a long time. Unfortunately, that injury happened."

Underwood said Johnson's potential return date is uncertain.

"He fell, he hit the floor pretty hard and was tough enough to bounce up and just say, ‘Tape it,'" Underwood said. "That impacted a couple of his close misses at the rim as well late in the game. He's in a cast. No timeline to that at this point. So we'll strap it up and have to move forward without his presence."

Although Johnson averages just 17.8 minutes per game, he has averaged 6.6 rebounds to rank second on the team. The 6-foot-9 freshman has averaged 7.2 points and 1.1 blocks per game in 26 appearances, including eight starts.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

