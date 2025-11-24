College Basketball
How to Watch the 2025 Rady Children’s Invitational: TV Channels, Streaming

Published Nov. 27, 2025 7:28 a.m. ET

The Rady Children’s Invitational is here during Thanksgiving week, bringing top-tier college basketball to the West Coast. Four major programs: Wisconsin, Florida, TCU, and Providence will battle it out at Jenny Craig Pavilion on the campus of the University of San Diego. Here’s everything you need to know to watch every game:

How can I watch the 2025 Rady Children’s Invitational? What channel is it on?

All games from the 2025 Rady Children’s Invitational will air live on FOX and FS1, with additional coverage available on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. You can also stream games on FOX One (Limited time offer: 50% off the first two months).

When is the 2025 Rady Children’s Invitational? When does it start?

The tournament tips off Thursday, November 27, 2025, and runs through Friday, November 28, 2025, featuring semifinals on Day 1 and both the third-place and championship games on Day 2.

Where is the 2025 Rady Children’s Invitational?

The Rady Children’s Invitational is held at Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California, located on the campus of the University of San Diego.

How can I stream the 2025 Rady Children’s Invitational?

You can stream the Rady Children’s Invitational on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App, and FOX One. Games airing on FOX and FS1 are also available on live TV streaming services that carry FOX Sports networks, including Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.

2025 Rady Children’s Invitational Schedule

Thursday, Nov. 27

Friday, Nov. 28

  • 3rd Place Game – 3 p.m. ET (FOX)
  • Championship Game – 5:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Who is playing in the 2025 Rady Children’s Invitational?

The 2025 field features a strong mix of power-conference talent:

