Women's College Basketball
Geno Auriemma misses UConn's game at Butler
14 mins ago
John Fanta
John Fanta
College Basketball Broadcaster and Reporter

INDIANAPOLIS — UConn women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma was not feeling unwell and was not on the sideline for the Huskies' game at Butler on Tuesday night.

Associate head coach Chris Dailey took over head coaching duties in Auriemma’s absence. Dailey has led the Huskies to a 15-0 record in Auriemma absences.

This will be the third time in UConn's last five games that Auriemma has been absent.

He missed the Huskies' game against Florida State on Dec. 18 after he began feeling ill during his team's shootaround, and was sidelined out of an abundance of caution. He also missed a Dec. 21 game against Seton Hall.

"There’s been a lot going on in the last couple weeks, and I think it caught up to my physically," Auriemma said at the time. "I’ve been feeling under the weather for about 10 days now, and my doctor recommended I take a few days off to fully recover. [Associate head coach Chris Dailey] and the coaching staff will continue to do a phenomenal job in my absence, and I look forward to returning to the team in a few days."

It’s been a challenging winter for Auriemma, 68, who lost his mother Marsiella on Dec. 8 at the age of 91.

Auriemma has been the head coach at UConn for 37 years, winning 11 national championships.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @John_Fanta.

