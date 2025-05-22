College Basketball
Former Kansas, Michigan star Hunter Dickinson jokes about age in LinkedIn ad
College Basketball

Former Kansas, Michigan star Hunter Dickinson jokes about age in LinkedIn ad

Published May. 22, 2025 11:11 a.m. ET

It has finally happened: College basketball star Hunter Dickinson has graduated from school.

The Kansas Jayhawks and former Michigan Wolverines big man graduated from Kansas with a master's degree in sports management last weekend. Dickinson, 24, ended up getting seven years of eligibility throughout his career, leading to jokes that he'd play college basketball indefinitely. And the accomplished big man has embraced those jokes, with him poking fun at himself in an ad where he creates a LinkedIn account for his post-playing career.

Dickinson, a three-time All-Big Ten honoree and two-time All-Big 12 honoree, was a two-time All-American and one of the best big men in the sport over the past five years. Across his three seasons at Michigan (2020-21 season to 2022-23 season), Dickinson averaged 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game, while shooting 57.0/36.0/75.3.

Then, he transferred to Kansas, which is where Dickinson spent the past two seasons (2023-24 and 2024-25). Across those two seasons, he averaged 17.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, while shooting 53.7/31.7/69.0.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, Kansas went 21-13 and claimed a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament before being eliminated by No. 10 seed Arkansas in the first round.

If anybody is looking for a 7-foot-2 former college basketball star with a jumper, Dickinson is your guy.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
Hunter Dickinson
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Zakai Zeigler suing NCAA; what impact could ruling have on future eligibility?

Zakai Zeigler suing NCAA; what impact could ruling have on future eligibility?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Indy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes