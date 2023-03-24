Florida Atlantic makes first Elite Eight, bounces Tennessee
NEW YORK — Florida Atlantic, playing in just its second NCAA Tournament, moved within a victory of the Final Four by using a second-half push led by Michael Forrest to beat fourth-seeded Tennessee, 62-55, on Thursday night.
The ninth-seeded Owls (34-3) will play third-seeded Kansas State in the East Region final at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
Even before the tournament started, this was unquestionably the greatest season in FAU history. Now the Owls are one of the biggest stories in all of sports.
Johnell Davis led the Owls with 15 points and Forrest finished with 11, eight in a crucial second-half run where FAU took control.
The Volunteers (25-11), who were looking for just the second Elite Eight appearance in program history, shot just 33% — including 6 of 23 from 3-point range. Josiah-Jordan James and Jonas Aidoo scored 10 points apiece.
UP NEXT
The Owls have never played Kansas State.
Reporting by the Associated Press.
Read more:
- UConn's run to Elite Eight shows power of talent, toughness and identity
- Texas vs. Xavier: For Souley Boum, Sean Miller and Rodney Terry, happiness is all about fit
- Markquis Nowell has social media buzzing following historic Sweet 16 performance
- Madness at MSG: Ultimate playground for two vintage NYC point guards
- March Madness predictions: Picking winners, key players in each regional
- Exclusive: Ed Cooley on why he left Providence for Georgetown
- Big East makes waves during a week of seismic change
- Transfer portal plays huge role in March Madness success
- Re-ranking the Sweet 16 teams still standing in NCAA Tournament
- Behind the scenes: How Fairleigh Dickinson toppled Purdue
- NCAA Men's Tournament brackets
- 2023 March Madness: Best bets for the Sweet 16
- Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's March Madness Sweet 16 expert betting picks, trendsRe-ranking Sweet 16 bracket teams still standing in NCAA Tournament2023 NCAA Championship odds: Sweet 16 favorites to win March Madness
- Providence hires George Mason's Kim English as head coachMarch Madness predictions: Regional bracket winners, key players, moreSweet 16 predictions, expert picks, best bets for NCAA tournament
- Gonzaga vs UCLA odds: Expert pick, prediction for Sweet 16 gameRick Pitino returns to big stage at St. John's: 'I've earned it'2023 March Madness odds: Sweet 16 odds, spreads for NCAA Tournament
- Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's March Madness Sweet 16 expert betting picks, trendsRe-ranking Sweet 16 bracket teams still standing in NCAA Tournament2023 NCAA Championship odds: Sweet 16 favorites to win March Madness
- Providence hires George Mason's Kim English as head coachMarch Madness predictions: Regional bracket winners, key players, moreSweet 16 predictions, expert picks, best bets for NCAA tournament
- Gonzaga vs UCLA odds: Expert pick, prediction for Sweet 16 gameRick Pitino returns to big stage at St. John's: 'I've earned it'2023 March Madness odds: Sweet 16 odds, spreads for NCAA Tournament