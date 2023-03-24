College Basketball Florida Atlantic makes first Elite Eight, bounces Tennessee Published Mar. 24, 2023 12:14 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

NEW YORK — Florida Atlantic, playing in just its second NCAA Tournament, moved within a victory of the Final Four by using a second-half push led by Michael Forrest to beat fourth-seeded Tennessee, 62-55, on Thursday night.

The ninth-seeded Owls (34-3) will play third-seeded Kansas State in the East Region final at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Even before the tournament started, this was unquestionably the greatest season in FAU history. Now the Owls are one of the biggest stories in all of sports.

Johnell Davis led the Owls with 15 points and Forrest finished with 11, eight in a crucial second-half run where FAU took control.

The Volunteers (25-11), who were looking for just the second Elite Eight appearance in program history, shot just 33% — including 6 of 23 from 3-point range. Josiah-Jordan James and Jonas Aidoo scored 10 points apiece.

UP NEXT

The Owls have never played Kansas State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by the Associated Press.

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Basketball Florida Atlantic Owls Tennessee Volunteers

share