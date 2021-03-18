College Basketball March Madness Top Moments: The 'First Four' round of play is underway just in share facebook twitter reddit link

When it comes to the NCAA Tournament, the "First Four" is liable to be as exciting as the Final Four.

Up first in Thursday's "First Four" round of play, the Texas Southern Tigers take on the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers for a chance to nab the 16-seed in the East Region, with the winner moving forward to take on the 1-seed Michigan.

After that, the Drake Bulldogs will take on the Wichita State Shockers for the 11-seed in West Region and the right to play the 6-seed USC Trojans, followed by the Appalachian State Mountaineers going up against the Norfolk State Spartans for the 16-seed in the West Region. The winner will advance to play the top overall seed, the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

And to cap off the opening night of action, two programs rich with history will square off when the UCLA Bruins face the Michigan State Spartans for the 11-seed in the East Region.

The winner will advance to play the sixth-seeded BYU Cougars.

Here are all the top plays from Thursday's "First Four" schedule:

Chuck's picks

In case you were clamoring for Charles Barkley's Final Four picks, here they are.

THE TOURNAMENT HAS STARTED

Has a tip-off ever been this exciting?

Turning defense into offense

Mount St. Mary's has started the tournament with a bang.

Their starting center Nana Opoku's block turned into a fast break that resulted in a monster transition dunk from Mezie Offurum.

Just in time

It's been all Mount St. Mary's in the first half, with it being capped off by a buzzer-beating floater from their point guard Damian Chong Qui right as time expired before halftime.

Texas Southern responds

10-point halftime deficit? No problem for the Tigers.

Texas Southern opens the half with an 11-0 run to take the lead.

