College Basketball Fairleigh Dickinson basketball team gets stuck in elevator, game delayed Published Feb. 15, 2024 9:23 p.m. ET

The Fairleigh Dickinson men's basketball team, which became famous for upsetting No. 1-seeded Purdue as a 16 seed in last year's NCAA tournament, went viral for an entirely different reason Thursday — for getting stuck in an elevator before the Knights' game at Long Island University in Brooklyn.

The news of Fairleigh Dickinson's snafu was first reported by FOX Sports college basketball reporter John Fanta.

The Fairleigh Dickinson team was eventually rescued from the elevator and play finally got underway after a delay estimated to be around 17 minutes, ESPN reported.

