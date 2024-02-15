College Basketball
Fairleigh Dickinson basketball team gets stuck in elevator, game delayed
College Basketball

Fairleigh Dickinson basketball team gets stuck in elevator, game delayed

Published Feb. 15, 2024 9:23 p.m. ET

The Fairleigh Dickinson men's basketball team, which became famous for upsetting No. 1-seeded Purdue as a 16 seed in last year's NCAA tournament, went viral for an entirely different reason Thursday — for getting stuck in an elevator before the Knights' game at Long Island University in Brooklyn.

The news of Fairleigh Dickinson's snafu was first reported by FOX Sports college basketball reporter John Fanta.

The Fairleigh Dickinson team was eventually rescued from the elevator and play finally got underway after a delay estimated to be around 17 minutes, ESPN reported.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Ohio State fires Chris Holtmann; where do Buckeyes go next?

Ohio State fires Chris Holtmann; where do Buckeyes go next?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RaceDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes