College Basketball DePaul reportedly eyeing former Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann Published Mar. 14, 2024 1:28 p.m. ET

Shortly after its season ended on Wednesday, DePaul might be closing in on its next head coach.

Chris Holtmann is the leading candidate for DePaul's head coach vacancy, according to multiple reports. The former Ohio State coach and DePaul haven't finalized a deal yet, but "signs are that it's headed that way," The Field of 68 reported Thursday.

Ohio State fired Holtmann on Feb. 14 after the Buckeyes dropped to 14-11 overall and 4-10 in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes' poor start in conference play this season followed a 16-19 campaign in 2022-23, when they went 5-15 against Big Ten teams during the regular season.

Holtmann, 52, had strong regular-season success before his last two seasons in Columbus. He led the Buckeyes to 20-win seasons in his first five years at Ohio State, taking over for Thad Matta in 2017. Holtmann took the Buckeyes to the NCAA Tournament each season except for 2020, when the tournament was canceled due to the pandemic. However, Ohio State never made it past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament during Holtmann's tenure.

If he gets the DePaul job, Holtmann would be returning to the Big East. Prior to coaching at Ohio State, he coached for three seasons at Butler, leading the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament in each season. Butler went 70-31 overall and 34-20 in Big East play under Holtmann, making it to the Sweet 16 in his final season with the program in 2016-17.

In addition to Ohio State and Butler, Hotlmann has been a head coach at Gardner-Webb. He was at the North Carolina school for three seasons, overseeing the program's improvements in each season before leaving to become an assistant coach at Butler in 2013 following a 21-win season.

DePaul fired coach Tony Stubblefield in January in the middle of his third season. Stubblefield went 28-54 at the helm, going 3-15 (0-7 in conference) this season before being let go.

DePaul didn't win a game under interim coach Matt Brady, finishing winless in Big East play. The Blue Demons nearly upset Villanova in the opening round of the Big East Tournament on Wednesday but gave up the game-winning 3-pointer in the final 10 seconds to lose 58-57.

DePaul hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2004. The program has had only three winning seasons since then, with its most recent coming in 2017-18.

