How to Purchase Tickets For the 2026 College Basketball Crown

The second edition of the College Basketball Crown kicks off in Las Vegas on Apr. 1, and you don't have to watch it from your couch if you don't want to. Instead, you could attend in person!

The College Basketball Crown runs from Apr. 1 through Apr. 5, in two different venues in Vegas, featuring Baylor, Colorado, Creighton, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Rutgers, Stanford and West Virginia all competing for the prize of NIL dollars. There are other benefits, too: Nebraska was last year's College Basketball Crown winner, and coach Fred Hoiberg credits that experience with helping put the program in the position to win its first-ever March Madness game and make it to the Sweet 16, as well.

Maybe the next Nebraska will show itself in Vegas in 2026, and maybe you want to see for yourself. To do so, purchase tickets through Vivid Seats.

The 2026 College Basketball Crown will air on FOX and FS1 starting on Apr. 1, with the quarterfinals broadcast on FS1 and the semifinals and final on FOX.

Here is the full College Basketball Crown schedule:

Crown Quarterfinals

Wednesday, April 1

Oklahoma vs. Colorado (8 p.m. ET on FS1)

Baylor vs. Minnesota (10:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

Thursday, April 2

Stanford vs. West Virginia (8 p.m. ET on FS1)

Rutgers vs. Creighton (10:30 p.m. ET FS1)

Crown Semifinals

Saturday, April 4

1:30 p.m. ET: TBD vs. TBD (FOX)

4 p.m. ET: TBD vs. TBD (FOX)

Crown Finals

Sunday, April 5

5:30 p.m. ET: TBD vs. TBD (FOX)