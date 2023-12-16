College Basketball
College basketball bad beat: Double OT sinks UNLV-Saint Mary's Under bettors
College Basketball

College basketball bad beat: Double OT sinks UNLV-Saint Mary's Under bettors

Published Dec. 16, 2023 11:13 p.m. ET

Under bettors in the Over/Under were feeling confident at halftime of the UNLV vs. Saint Mary's men's college basketball game on Saturday.

But as every veteran bettor knows, overtime is the enemy of Under players.

Double overtime? Almost certain doom for Under bettors.

RELATED: Spartans dominant in win over No. 6 Baylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Such was the case in the Gaels' last-second 69-67 double-overtime victory at the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix.

The O/U was 132.5 combined points.

FINAL
UNLV 67 · SMC 69
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
UNLV Runnin' Rebels
UNLV
Saint Mary's Gaels
SMC

The Gaels slogged to a 20-14 halftime lead. Lots of wiggle room — 98.5 points below the Under!

A layup by UNLV's Dedan Thomas Jr. with nine seconds left in regulation forced overtime as the teams were tied at 50. Still had a 32-point cushion for the five-minute OT.

The game headed to a second OT tied at 59 as the Rebels had a turnover and the Gaels missed a 3-pointer late.

In the second OT, Under bettors ripped up their tickets after SMC center Mitchell Saxen made a three-point play with 39 seconds to go to tie it at 67 (134 total), then Saxen's layup at the buzzer gave the Gaels the win. 

Did you play the O/U in the UNLV-Saint Mary's game? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the college basketball and other sports.

share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Why this will be a college basketball weekend to remember

Why this will be a college basketball weekend to remember

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes