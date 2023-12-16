College Basketball College basketball bad beat: Double OT sinks UNLV-Saint Mary's Under bettors Published Dec. 16, 2023 11:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Under bettors in the Over/Under were feeling confident at halftime of the UNLV vs. Saint Mary's men's college basketball game on Saturday.

But as every veteran bettor knows, overtime is the enemy of Under players.

Double overtime? Almost certain doom for Under bettors.

Such was the case in the Gaels' last-second 69-67 double-overtime victory at the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix.

The O/U was 132.5 combined points.

The Gaels slogged to a 20-14 halftime lead. Lots of wiggle room — 98.5 points below the Under!

A layup by UNLV's Dedan Thomas Jr. with nine seconds left in regulation forced overtime as the teams were tied at 50. Still had a 32-point cushion for the five-minute OT.

The game headed to a second OT tied at 59 as the Rebels had a turnover and the Gaels missed a 3-pointer late.

In the second OT, Under bettors ripped up their tickets after SMC center Mitchell Saxen made a three-point play with 39 seconds to go to tie it at 67 (134 total), then Saxen's layup at the buzzer gave the Gaels the win.

