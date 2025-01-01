College Basketball
Bryce James, younger son of LeBron James, commits to Arizona
College Basketball

Bryce James, younger son of LeBron James, commits to Arizona

Updated Jan. 1, 2025 3:44 p.m. ET

Bryce James, the younger son of NBA star LeBron James and brother of Bronny James, announced on Instagram on Wednesday that he has committed to play basketball at Arizona as part of the 2025 class.

His father had a quick response.

"CONGRATULATIONS MAXIMUS!!," LeBron James posted. "SO PROUD OF YOU!!"

Bryce James will be the second of LeBron’s sons to play Division I basketball. Bronny played one season at USC before turning pro. He was drafted by his father’s team, the Los Angeles Lakers, and they became the first father and son to play together in an NBA game.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 6-foot-4 shooting guard, Bryce James is rated as a four-star prospect out of Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, in the 247 Sports composite. He was invited to the USA Basketball under-17 national team training camp over the summer.

He is ranked as the No. 30 overall prospect in California and the No. 47 shooting guard nationally by 247 Sports.

James is the second player in Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd’s 2025 recruiting class, joining five-star prospect Dwayne Aristode.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Arizona Wildcats
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 sports calendar: 50 bucket list events you can't miss next year

2025 sports calendar: 50 bucket list events you can't miss next year

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252024 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2024 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes