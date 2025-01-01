College Basketball Bryce James, younger son of LeBron James, commits to Arizona Updated Jan. 1, 2025 3:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bryce James, the younger son of NBA star LeBron James and brother of Bronny James, announced on Instagram on Wednesday that he has committed to play basketball at Arizona as part of the 2025 class.

His father had a quick response.

"CONGRATULATIONS MAXIMUS!!," LeBron James posted. "SO PROUD OF YOU!!"

Bryce James will be the second of LeBron’s sons to play Division I basketball. Bronny played one season at USC before turning pro. He was drafted by his father’s team, the Los Angeles Lakers, and they became the first father and son to play together in an NBA game.

A 6-foot-4 shooting guard, Bryce James is rated as a four-star prospect out of Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, in the 247 Sports composite. He was invited to the USA Basketball under-17 national team training camp over the summer.

He is ranked as the No. 30 overall prospect in California and the No. 47 shooting guard nationally by 247 Sports.

James is the second player in Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd’s 2025 recruiting class, joining five-star prospect Dwayne Aristode.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

