Big Ten Conference Tournament odds: Spartans open as slight favorites
Big Ten Conference Tournament odds: Spartans open as slight favorites

Published Mar. 10, 2025 2:58 p.m. ET

It's conference tournament time. 

The Big Ten Tournament begins on Wednesday with three games: Northwestern at Minnesota, Iowa at Ohio State and USC at Rutgers.

Which squads are favored to win it and book an automatic ticket to the NCAA Tournament?

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 10. 

Big Ten Conference Tournament winner

Michigan State: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Maryland: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Wisconsin: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
UCLA: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Purdue: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Illinois: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Michigan: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Oregon: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Indiana: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Ohio State: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Northwestern: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
USC: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Iowa: +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510 total)
Minnesota: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

The Spartans have not won the Big Ten Tournament since 2019, and have not made it to the tourney title game since then either.

They are slight favorites to win this year's Big Ten tourney after going 17-3 in regular-season conference play, falling to USC, UCLA and Indiana by a combined 12 points.

MSU enters the conference tournament having won seven straight, including ranked wins over Purdue, Maryland, Wisconsin and rival Michigan twice. 

Second on the board are the Terrapins, who went 14-6 in regular-season conference play. In their lone matchup against Michigan State, they fell 58-55 on the road. 

