Women's College Basketball

Big East women's semifinals updates: UConn-Marquette in action

Updated Mar. 5, 2023 3:22 p.m. EST

The Big East women's basketball tournament heats up on Sunday with a pair of semifinal matchups beginning at 3 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on FS1.

First, No. 9 UConn (27-5, 18-2 Big East) will face Marquette (21-9, 13-7 Big East) as the Huskies hope to reach the Big East tournament final for the third straight season. The teams split the first two matchups this season.

Following the conclusion of the UConn-Marquette game, No. 11 Villanova (27-5, 17-3 Big East) will take on Creighton (22-7, 15-5 Big East). The teams split the first two matchups this season as the Wildcats hope to make it back to the final for the second straight season.

The winners of each game will face off in Monday's championship game at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.

You can follow all the action from Sunday's semifinals here as we're tracking the top plays!

No. 9 UConn vs. Marquette

Lou opens the game with a bucket

Lou Lopez Senechal drained a mid-range jumper to get the Huskies up 2-0 to get the semifinal going. 

Answering back

Liza Karlen got open down low to get an easy layup to match UConn's opening bucket to get things going. 

Pouring it on early

Aaliyah Edwards drained the tough jumper with ease to put UConn up 9-2 early and force Marquette to call a timeout. 

Rainin' Rose

Rose Nkumu drained the 3-pointer to get Marquette cut into UConn's lead, making it 11-7 with 4:13 left in the first quarter.

Dorka on the dot

Dorka Juhász got open at the top of the perimeter, allowing her to make the 3-pointer with ease to give UConn a 20-12 lead at the end of the first. 

