Big East women's semifinals updates: UConn-Marquette in action
The Big East women's basketball tournament heats up on Sunday with a pair of semifinal matchups beginning at 3 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on FS1.
First, No. 9 UConn (27-5, 18-2 Big East) will face Marquette (21-9, 13-7 Big East) as the Huskies hope to reach the Big East tournament final for the third straight season. The teams split the first two matchups this season.
Following the conclusion of the UConn-Marquette game, No. 11 Villanova (27-5, 17-3 Big East) will take on Creighton (22-7, 15-5 Big East). The teams split the first two matchups this season as the Wildcats hope to make it back to the final for the second straight season.
The winners of each game will face off in Monday's championship game at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.
You can follow all the action from Sunday's semifinals here as we're tracking the top plays!
No. 9 UConn vs. Marquette
Lou opens the game with a bucket
Lou Lopez Senechal drained a mid-range jumper to get the Huskies up 2-0 to get the semifinal going.
Answering back
Liza Karlen got open down low to get an easy layup to match UConn's opening bucket to get things going.
Pouring it on early
Aaliyah Edwards drained the tough jumper with ease to put UConn up 9-2 early and force Marquette to call a timeout.
Rainin' Rose
Rose Nkumu drained the 3-pointer to get Marquette cut into UConn's lead, making it 11-7 with 4:13 left in the first quarter.
Dorka on the dot
Dorka Juhász got open at the top of the perimeter, allowing her to make the 3-pointer with ease to give UConn a 20-12 lead at the end of the first.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 64 best available players
- Ohio State spring football storylines: How close are Buckeyes to a title
- Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
- Joel Embiid focused on winning title, not MVP: ‘I just want to be respected’
- NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Busch lands top spot after Fontana win
- College basketball tiers: Big 12, Big 10 headline best conference tournaments
- Early bettors backing Justin Fields to win NFL MVP award in 2023-24
- UConn star Azzi Fudd returns as Huskies win Big East tourney openerAliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark headline Wooden Award's top 152023 NCAA Women's Conference Tournament Tracker: Schedule, automatic bids
- NCAA sanctions Miami WBB for NIL-related recruitment of Cavinder twinsSouth Carolina women are No. 1 in AP Top 25 for 36th straight weekCollege basketball highlights: Indiana, Villanova pull off huge upsets
- Charlie Baker addresses NIL issues as he begins term as NCAA presidentUConn loses 1-seed in women’s basketball committee top-16 early revealCollege basketball highlights: Providence tops Nova; UConn men, women win
- UConn star Azzi Fudd returns as Huskies win Big East tourney openerAliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark headline Wooden Award's top 152023 NCAA Women's Conference Tournament Tracker: Schedule, automatic bids
- NCAA sanctions Miami WBB for NIL-related recruitment of Cavinder twinsSouth Carolina women are No. 1 in AP Top 25 for 36th straight weekCollege basketball highlights: Indiana, Villanova pull off huge upsets
- Charlie Baker addresses NIL issues as he begins term as NCAA presidentUConn loses 1-seed in women’s basketball committee top-16 early revealCollege basketball highlights: Providence tops Nova; UConn men, women win