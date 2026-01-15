Women's College Basketball
No. 2 South Carolina Beats No. 4 Texas To Avenge Early Season Loss
Women's College Basketball

No. 2 South Carolina Beats No. 4 Texas To Avenge Early Season Loss

Updated Jan. 15, 2026 11:10 p.m. ET

Joyce Edwards had 14 points and eight rebounds, Tessa Johnson added 13 points and No. 2 South Carolina avenged its only loss this season by beating No. 4 Texas 68-65 on Thursday night for its 11th straight victory.

Ta’Niya Latson scored 12 points and Raven Johnson came up with some big shots down the stretch, scoring six of her 10 points in the pivotal fourth quarter for the Gamecocks (18-1, 5-0 Southeastern Conference).

Madison Booker had 24 points and Rori Harmon added 16 to lead Texas (18-2, 3-2), which finished 1 of 9 from 3-point range.

Texas handed South Carolina its only loss on Nov. 27 in the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas — considered a nonconference game — when Harmon made a 10-foot floater with a second left.

But the Gamecocks made sure not to let this one get away.

Edwards drove and drew a foul for a three-point play that gave South Carolina a 58-57 lead with 4:12 remaining. Madina Okot followed with a clutch 3 — only her third all season — to give the Gamecocks the biggest lead of the game at that point.

Johnson later wiggled free in the low post for a layup to push the lead to five with 1:07 to play.

Booker scored on a putback, but Johnson hit a short jumper with 23 seconds left to increase the lead to five again.

Alicia Tournebize of France made her South Carolina debut, receiving a huge ovation when she checked into the game in the first quarter. The 6-foot-7 Tournebize was a midseason acquisition after playing professionally for Tango Bourges Basket, a professional team in France’s top league.

Tournebize played five minutes and did not score.

Up next

Texas hosts Texas A&M on Sunday.

South Carolina visits Coppin State on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Last Night in College Basketball: Rejuvenated Kansas Upsets Undefeated Iowa State

Last Night in College Basketball: Rejuvenated Kansas Upsets Undefeated Iowa State

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports BettingWatch 49ers vs. Seahawks on FOX One Image Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks on FOX One
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes