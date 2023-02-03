basketball
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats gets six-year, $30M extension
basketball

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats gets six-year, $30M extension

3 hours ago

Alabama coach Nate Oats has agreed to a new six-year, $30 million contract amid the program’s best regular season in decades.

Oats will average $5 million plus incentives over the deal running through the 2028-29 season under a deal approved Friday by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees Compensation Committee.

It makes him the fourth-highest paid basketball coach in the SEC and among the top 10 nationally, athletic director Greg Byrne said.

Oats, who is in his fourth season, will make $4.5 million for the first year with $200,000 annual raises. The fourth-ranked Crimson Tide (19-3, 9-0 SEC) has the team’s highest ranking this deep into a season since 1976-77.

"I am honored and humbled to receive a contract extension from the University of Alabama," Oats said in a statement. "As I have said many times, my family and I love this community, the city of Tuscaloosa and the university.

"I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to build during our time at UA which is a direct reflection of the student-athletes, coaches and staff who have all played a big part in our success. I am excited for what’s happening in the future of our program and the direction we are heading."

Alabama has gone 80-39 under Oats, winning the 2021 SEC regular season and tournament championships.

"Coach Oats has done an outstanding job leading our men’s basketball program, and we want him to continue doing so for many years to come," Byrne said in a statement. "He and his staff have lifted the program back to national prominence and built a product that is exciting to be a part of for our team and for our fans.

"We were confident Nate was going to be an outstanding coach for us when we hired him, and he is not only that, but also a great leader of our young men."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

