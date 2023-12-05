College Basketball AJ Storr's 22 points help No. 23 Wisconsin top Michigan State 70-57 for 6th straight win Published Dec. 5, 2023 9:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

AJ Storr matched a season high with 22 points and Steven Crowl scored a season-high 18 points, leading No. 23 Wisconsin to a 70-57 win over Michigan State on Tuesday night.

The Badgers (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) have won six straight and didn't trail for a second straight game, including a win over then-No. 3 Marquette.

The Spartans (4-4, 0-1) got off to a bad start and struggled to make 3-pointers, troubling trends for coach Tom Izzo as he searches for answers with a team that was ranked No. 4 in the preseason.

Izzo put point guard A.J. Hoggard back in the starting lineup and he had a turnover on his team's first possession and Crowl made a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, setting the tone for both teams.

Storr, who was 8 of 11 overall and made 4 of 6 3-pointers, and Crowl, who was 4 of 4 beyond the arc, helped Wisconsin make 10 of 23 3-pointers.

The Badgers also turned 11 offensive rebounds into 19 second-chance points, taking advantage of a style of play and method of scoring that Izzo has relied on for two-plus decades.

Tyson Walker scored 22 points and Hoggard had 14 points, seven assists and two turnovers for the Spartans.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The experienced team might be one of the hottest in college basketball.

Michigan State: Izzo has a lot of work to do, turning around a team that is struggling to make shots and get off to strong starts.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Wisconsin went from unranked without a vote in last week's poll to earning a spot. The Badgers have a chance to climb even higher.

Michigan State, meanwhile, has plummeted since starting the season ranked fourth in the AP Top 25 poll.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: At top-ranked Arizona on Saturday.

Michigan State: Plays at Nebraska on Sunday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

