College Basketball 2024 Fort Myers Tip-Off: Schedule, scores, teams Updated Nov. 25, 2024 1:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Thanksgiving week brings lots of reasons to be thankful, including extra college basketball. Check out the schedule and who is playing in the 2024 Fort Myers Tip-Off.

2024 Fort Myers Tip-Off Schedule

Monday, November 25

Palms Division

ADVERTISEMENT

Beach Division

Tuesday, November 26

Siena vs. TBD - Palms Division 3rd place game

Miami (OH) vs. TBD - Palms Division Championship

Wednesday, November 27

Beach Division - 3rd place game (FS1)

Beach Division - Championship (FS1)

No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles Highlights | FOX College Basketball

Who is playing in the 2024 Fort Myers Tip-Off?

The 2024 Fort Myers Tip-Off is split into two mini-tournaments: the Beach Division and the Palms Division. Check out the teams participating below.

Beach Division

Palms Division

share

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more