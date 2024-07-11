College Basketball 2024-25 College Basketball odds: Can Cooper Flagg win Wooden Award as freshman? Published Jul. 11, 2024 4:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cooper Flagg will play for Duke this upcoming season, but the 17-year-old is already the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Fresh out of high school, the consensus No. 1 recruit in the country made major headlines during a scrimmage against Team USA in Vegas earlier this week, putting on a strong showing against the likes of LeBron James, Steph Curry and others.

In response to Flagg's big day, DraftKings Sportsbook has added a "Cooper Flagg Special" for this upcoming college basketball season.

The market surrounds the question of whether Flagg can be the best player in college basketball this upcoming season.

Let's dive into the latest odds.

Will Cooper Flagg win the 2024-2025 Wooden Award?

Yes: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

No: -1800 (bet $10 to win $10.56 total)

When looking at the odds, the "No" is currently the favorite.

College hoops veterans RJ Davis and Hunter Dickinson opened as the favorites to win the award, both sitting at +800.

Flagg is a 6-foot-9 forward from Newport, Maine, but played his last two years of high school basketball at Montverde Academy in Florida. He won the 2023-24 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year, as he averaged 16.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.7 blocks per game last season.

"I’m confident in my ability and my skill," Flagg said after this week's scrimmage. "At the end of the day, I’m confident in who I am and what I can do, so I'm just coming out to play basketball."

FOX Sports college basketball reporter John Fanta chimed in with his thoughts on whether Flagg could win the award.

"It bears noting that we have only ever seen three freshmen in college basketball history win the Wooden Award, or any major national freshman of the year award for that matter," Fanta said. "The names: Kevin Durant (2006-07), Anthony Davis (2011-12) and Zion Williamson (2018-19). So, the math and history suggest that the odds are stacked against him, but I do believe if there's any young man who can overcome this and win the Wooden Award as a first-year college player, it's the 6-foot-8 product from Maine.

"I think he would have been the No. 1 pick in this year's draft and will be the top selection next June in Brooklyn. But, we know being an NBA prospect doesn't always equivocate to college basketball success, and Flagg will be the top target for any defense. But he is mature beyond his years, and the well-rounded nature of his game is among the best I've ever seen at the high school level. I called a number of his Peach Jam games last year, and to say it was standing room only in the gym would be an understatement."

"He had a 37-point, 12-rebound, 10-block and 6-assist performance in one game, posting 41 blocks in a five-game span in the tournament! And if you want to argue that was just against high school talent, I'll counter and say his ability to process the game, defend at an incredibly high level and attack at will is going to translate to the next level. He's the best pure defensive high school prospect I've ever seen with an ability to track plays before they happen and send shots into the front row. Offensively, he's addressed key questions and already evolved, improving his handle to hit pull-up shots as well as his 3-point shotmaking. More than anything, Flagg is an outstanding competitor. He never takes a play off, and he's unafraid of the big moment, as evidenced by him being the first college player to train with Team USA for the Olympic Games in 11 years."

Fanta is confident in Flagg's ability to thrive in his freshmen season.

"I do believe Flagg can win the Wooden Award. I won't tell anybody how to spend their money, but considering the odds, if you have the funds, it's worth the sprinkle!"

