College Football
Sayin, Mendoza or The Field? Heisman Winner Could Be Decided In Big Ten Title Game
College Football

Sayin, Mendoza or The Field? Heisman Winner Could Be Decided In Big Ten Title Game

Updated Dec. 6, 2025 9:36 p.m. ET

Who will be this year's Heisman Trophy winner?

With the Big Ten title game between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana taking center stage on Saturday, FOX Sports college football analysts Mark Ingram and Matt Leinart shared their dark-horse candidates while discussing who could take home the award between Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin and Hoosiers signal-caller Fernando Mendoza.

For Ingram, Saturday's big game should give Sayin or Mendoza the leg up. But, as expected, the 2009 Heisman winner and former Alabama running back also voiced his support for Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

"I think, right now, the stage is set for both these quarterbacks," Ingram said on FOX Sports' pregame show. "When you play in a championship matchup, one vs. two, all eyes are on you. … Either one of these guys can have the opportunity to have a lasting impression on voters going into the weekend."

"But, in my opinion, I think Jeremiyah Love is the best player in all of college football," Ingram added. "When you watch how he's carried this Notre Dame football team, he has my vote. No. 1 right now, but it's pending until after this game. … It'll be interesting, but a lot comes down to tonight."

In Leinart's opinion, Mendoza has "had the moments all year" and could take a big leap with a strong game against the formidable Buckeyes defense. 

"He's got a great opportunity tonight against the best defense in the country," Leinart said. "If he wins this game and dices up the best defense in the country, you can hand him the trophy tomorrow if you want."

Leinart also praised Sayin for being "terrific all year" and a "baller," while calling him the "reason why this offense is so good." With that said, however, Leinart also touted Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia as a worthy candidate.

"I'm not sure there's a more of an important player for their football team than Diego Pavia," said Leinart. "… He [has] been terrific. If these quarterbacks lay an egg tonight, I think there's a chance Pavia wins the Heisman Trophy next week. Big if, but it could happen."

Julian Sayin vs Fernando Mendoza: Who wins the Heisman? 🏆 Big Noon Kickoff

Julian Sayin vs Fernando Mendoza: Who wins the Heisman? 🏆 Big Noon Kickoff

With Monday's 5 p.m. ET deadline for Heisman votes fast approaching, any one of these players — or perhaps a more under-the-radar name — has a strong case to win the coveted honor.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 College Football Week 15 Buzz: UConn, Memphis Find New Head Coaches

2025 College Football Week 15 Buzz: UConn, Memphis Find New Head Coaches

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes