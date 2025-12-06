Sayin, Mendoza or The Field? Heisman Winner Could Be Decided In Big Ten Title Game

Who will be this year's Heisman Trophy winner?

With the Big Ten title game between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana taking center stage on Saturday, FOX Sports college football analysts Mark Ingram and Matt Leinart shared their dark-horse candidates while discussing who could take home the award between Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin and Hoosiers signal-caller Fernando Mendoza.

For Ingram, Saturday's big game should give Sayin or Mendoza the leg up. But, as expected, the 2009 Heisman winner and former Alabama running back also voiced his support for Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

"I think, right now, the stage is set for both these quarterbacks," Ingram said on FOX Sports' pregame show. "When you play in a championship matchup, one vs. two, all eyes are on you. … Either one of these guys can have the opportunity to have a lasting impression on voters going into the weekend."

"But, in my opinion, I think Jeremiyah Love is the best player in all of college football," Ingram added. "When you watch how he's carried this Notre Dame football team, he has my vote. No. 1 right now, but it's pending until after this game. … It'll be interesting, but a lot comes down to tonight."

In Leinart's opinion, Mendoza has "had the moments all year" and could take a big leap with a strong game against the formidable Buckeyes defense.

"He's got a great opportunity tonight against the best defense in the country," Leinart said. "If he wins this game and dices up the best defense in the country, you can hand him the trophy tomorrow if you want."

Leinart also praised Sayin for being "terrific all year" and a "baller," while calling him the "reason why this offense is so good." With that said, however, Leinart also touted Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia as a worthy candidate.

"I'm not sure there's a more of an important player for their football team than Diego Pavia," said Leinart. "… He [has] been terrific. If these quarterbacks lay an egg tonight, I think there's a chance Pavia wins the Heisman Trophy next week. Big if, but it could happen."

Julian Sayin vs Fernando Mendoza: Who wins the Heisman? 🏆 Big Noon Kickoff

With Monday's 5 p.m. ET deadline for Heisman votes fast approaching, any one of these players — or perhaps a more under-the-radar name — has a strong case to win the coveted honor.

