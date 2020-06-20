Bundesliga Top 5 Goals of Match Day 33
- 1899 Hoffenheim
- Andrej Kramaric
- Andrej Kramaric
- Bayern Munich
- Bundesliga
- Hertha BSC Berlin
- Robert Lewandowski
- soccer
- VfL Wolfsburg
- Werder Bremen
- Wout Weghorst
- Yuya Osako
-
On the penultimate day of the Bundesliga season, 29 goals were scored across the league. These five were the most impressive on Match Day 33 as the season's final day looms next Saturday.
