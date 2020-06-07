FC Schalke leave critical points on table against FC Union Berlin in 1-1 draw
FC Schalke’s 1-1 draw with FC Union Berlin leaves critical points on the table. Schalke entered the match with hopes of qualifying for Europa League, but hurt their chances wit the draw. Both teams scored in the first half and neither side generated much offense in the second half.
