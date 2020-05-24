FC Schalke 04 falls flat, losing 3-0 at home to Augsburg | FOX SOCCER
After a promising start to the season, FC Schalke has fallen apart in the latter half, extending their winless streak to 9 games after being shut out by Augsburg 3-0. Schalke has now been outscored 22-2 during the winless streak.
