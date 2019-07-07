FOX Sports Supports joins Soccer Without Borders to connect kids around the world

Video Details

FOX Sports Supports has joined Soccer Without Borders in their efforts to use soccer to connect with new comer kids from around the world, including some of the most dangerous places on earth. SWB is a non-profit that helps give them a safe place to start their new life…and play like a kid again. We followed the SWB delegation as they participated in the Street Football World Festival 19 in Lyon.

