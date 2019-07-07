FOX Sports Supports joins Soccer Without Borders to connect kids around the world
Video Details
FOX Sports Supports has joined Soccer Without Borders in their efforts to use soccer to connect with new comer kids from around the world, including some of the most dangerous places on earth. SWB is a non-profit that helps give them a safe place to start their new life…and play like a kid again. We followed the SWB delegation as they participated in the Street Football World Festival 19 in Lyon.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618