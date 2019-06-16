2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: United States’ Carli Lloyd scores her 2nd off the corner to extend the lead | HIGHLIGHTS
That's two for Lloyd in the first half! The USWNT is dominating on set pieces, as another goal off of a corner extends the United States' lead to 3-0 vs. Chile at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
