Wolves held by 10-man Leicester to 0-0 after goal ruled out

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton was held by Leicester to 0-0 after Willy Boly’s first-half header was disallowed for a narrow offside in the English Premier League on Friday.

Boly had glanced in Matt Doherty’s knockdown just before halftime but Pedro Neto was ruled by VAR to be offside.

Leicester played from the 76th minute with 10 men after Hamza Choudhury was sent off. The midfielder was already on a booking and walked when he took down Leander Dendoncker having slipped and lost the ball.

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester remained third in the Premier League, missing the chance to return to second, as Jamie Vardy — now with one goal in his last 11 games — drew another blank.

Wolves is in seventh place.