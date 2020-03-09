Vela helps LAFC rally to 3-3 draw with Philadelphia

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Vela scored his 50th MLS goal on a beautiful free kick in the 38th minute, and Los Angeles FC rallied from three one-goal deficits to salvage a 3-3 draw with the Philadelphia Union on Sunday night.

Eddie Segura scored the final tying goal in the 71st minute for LAFC (1-0-1). Diego Rossi also scored for Los Angeles.

Brenden Aaronson put Philadelphia ahead for the third time in the 69th minute, but Segura banged home a loose ball in the box for his second career MLS goal.

Jakob Glesnes got his first MLS goal and Sergio Santos also scored as the Union (0-1-1) earned their first point of the season despite blowing three leads. Philadelphia also hit LAFC’s crossbar with two shots.

TIMBERS 1, NASHVILLE SC 0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Diego Valeri scored in the 12th minute in Portland’s victory over expansion Nashville SC.

Valeri connected with a volley to the far corner off a header from Andy Polo.

Portland rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to Minnesota in the season opener last weekend. Nashville was coming off a 2-1 loss at home to Atlanta United in its opener.