Valencia beats Chelsea 1-0 in their Champions League opener

LONDON (AP) — Rodrigo allowed Valencia to shake off a week of upheaval behind the scenes to clinch a 1-0 victory at Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The opening victory in Group H came in only the second game in charge for Albert Celades since replacing Marcelino García Toral, who fell out with owner Peter Lim.

“This was a very hard fought win,” Celades said through a translator. “The players showed a lot of commitment toward not just us the coaching staff but also to the club and fans.”

The winning goal came from a player that Valencia nearly sold to Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window. Rodrigo was left unchecked to race onto Daniel Parejo’s free kick and volley into the net in the 74th minute at Stamford Bridge.

“I never felt alone, I always felt the players support,” Celades said. “We have to make sure the noise outside doesn’t affect us and work on things that will help us win matches.”

Chelsea, meanwhile, has to work on its defense.

Rodrigo’s strike was the 14th goal Chelsea has conceded in the seven games in all competitions since Frank Lampard took charge of the club he won the Champions League with as a player in 2012.

Chelsea fans were given a reason to cheer minutes after conceding, when a penalty was awarded after a VAR review determined that Fikayo Tomori’s header hit the hand of Daniel Wass.

But the celebration was short-lived as Ross Barkley took the penalty —following a conversation with Jorginho and Willian— but it clipped the crossbar and flew over.

Chelsea suffered an early blow when Mason Mount limped off with an ankle injury after 15 minutes, having initially played on after being cut down by a sliding tackle from former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin.

He was replaced by Pedro Rodríguez, with American summer signing Christian Pulisic overlooked by Lampard.

In the other game in Group H, last season’s semifinalist Ajax beat Lille 3-0.