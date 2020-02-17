US striker Weah tears hamstring when making injury return

PARIS (AP) — American striker Tim Weah faces another spell on the sidelines after tearing his right hamstring when making his injury comeback for Lille after a six-month absence, the French club said Monday.

The 19-year-old Weah came on as a second-half substitute in a 2-1 loss to Marseille on Sunday for his first appearance since sustaining another hamstring injury in August, but had an immediate setback.

“During his return to first-team action against Marseille on Sunday, Timothy Weah suffered a tear to his right hamstring,” Lille said on the club’s Twitter account. “Our forward will now begin a process of rehabilitation.”

The club did not provide a timeline for Weah’s recovery, but the U.S. interational said on Instagram that it was only a “small setback for a major comeback.”

Weah, the son of former FIFA world player of the year and current Liberia President George Weah, joined Lille from Paris Saint-Germain last year after spending the previous season on loan at Scottish club Celtic.